//Wiregrass Adult Education Classes accepting new students for Lowndes

Release:

Valdosta, Ga. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED®, HiSET, and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon, and evening. The college also offers classes in Valdosta at The Valdosta Department of Labor, Goodwill (ESL), and Horne Learning Center. Online Adult Education classes are now available as well. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.