//Wildcats games cancelled due to COVID

Release:

The VCS Athletics Department announced the decision to cancel two football games due to COVID-19.The Valdosta Wildcats were to play the Bainbridge Bearcats this Friday, September 3 in Bainbridge. The JV Wildcats were to play Tift County on Thursday, September 2. Both of those games have been cancelled. At the time of this information release, there are not plans to reschedule either game. If that information changes, we will share it with the public via media release, as well as postings on our web and social media sites.