//Wild Adventures gives new applicants an incentive with free tickets

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering a new incentive to attract applicants in preparation for a big new Halloween event: two free tickets to the park for this weekend.

“Our new Great Pumpkin Luminights event this fall is one of the largest additions ever to Wild Adventures, and we need a big team to make it happen,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.

Wild Adventures is looking to immediately hire more than 250 new employees across all departments, including attractions, food and beverage, entertainment, park services, admissions and more.

The park will give two complimentary tickets to each qualified applicant who completes an application online and interviews during a Job Fair on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The whole process is incredibly simple,” said Floyd. “Fill out the application on our website this week. Show up for an interview on Friday. Use your free tickets over the weekend. Then join our team for Great Pumpkin Luminights, Wild Adventures Christmas and an exciting 2022 Season.”

Online applications are available at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests, such as math for cash handling positions.



Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.