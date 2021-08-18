//VSU hosts Art & Design Faculty Exhibition

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery will kick off its 2021-2022 season with a return to live, in-person experiences and the annual Art & Design Faculty Exhibition.

An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Art & Design Faculty Exhibition 2021 will run through Friday, Sept. 24.

Selections from the VSU Art & Design Faculty Exhibition

“This very popular annual event is where our Department of Art & Design faculty members show that they don’t just ‘talk the talk’ but also ‘walk the walk,’ as all studio instructors are also practicing artists,” said Julie A. Bowland, professor, noted landscape painter, and Fine Arts Gallery director.

All full- and part-time Department of Art & Design faculty members were invited to participate in Art & Design Faculty Exhibition 2021. The show will feature works by newcomers Jenny Evans, Lindsay Godin, Taylor Shaw, and Kaleena Stasiak, as well as returning favorites Julie Bowland, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Karin Murray, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, A. Blake Pearce, Richard Peterman, and Michael Schmidt.

Throughout the opening reception, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the participating artists; listen to a live performance by noted pianist David Springfield, a faculty member from VSU’s Department of Music; and view the multimedia exhibition featuring “a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks, and visual expression representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Department of Art & Design faculty,” shared Bowland. To protect the health and wellbeing of the faculty-artists and guests, refreshments will not be served due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

VSU’s Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. Admission is free of charge.

Following the opening reception, Art & Design Faculty Exhibition 2021 is scheduled to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. However, due to the gallery being temporarily understaffed, guests are encouraged to contact Bowland at jabowlan@valdosta.edu before visiting to confirm that the gallery is open. Gallery hours will normalize as the fall semester gets underway.

Bowland said that all gallery visitors are urged to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when viewing the exhibit. The gallery space is small, and she wants everyone to have a safe viewing experience.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/

On Facebook:

@VSUGallery

On Instagram:

@vsufineartsgallery

@valdostaartdesign