//VPD make arrest after unattended car was stolen

Release:

Offender: Coxfield, Jamie E, African American female, age 33, resident of Valdosta

On August 27, 2021, at approximately 3:42 pm, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer responded to the 400 block of Northside Drive, after a citizen advised E911 that his vehicle had just been stolen. Upon arrival, the officer was advised the vehicle owner left the vehicle running while he went to an apartment. The victim observed a subject known to him take his vehicle. The offender was identified as Jamie Coxfield. After speaking with the victim, the officer began searching the area for the stolen car. He located the vehicle driving on Bemiss Road. A traffic stop was made and Coxfield was detained. After the investigation was complete Coxfield was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle (Felony).

“This officer did a great job, not only locating and arresting the offender but also recovering the vehicle and returning it to it to the rightful owner. We would ask everyone to never leave an unoccupied vehicle unlocked and running.” Captain Scottie Johns