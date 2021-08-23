//VPD investigate night club shooting

Share with friends











Release:

On August 21, 2021, Valdosta Police Officers responded to DA Truth Nightclub, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot. While officers were responding to the scene the caller updated E911 that citizens were transporting a female, that was shot in the buttocks, to South Georgia Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Officers responded to both the nightclub and the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct an investigation. Through the investigation, it was determined that there was an event at DA Truth Nightclub. During the event, an altercation broke out, which resulted in someone pulling out a handgun and shooting at a vehicle as it was leaving the area. The vehicle was occupied by several people. The victim, who was inside the vehicle, was shot one time. The victim was treated and released from the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are continuing to follow up with evidence collected at the scene and follow up with any information received.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.