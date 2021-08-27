//VPD arrest two following shooting, traffic accident

Share with friends











Release:

Arrested: 1: Kyveon Harris, African American male, 19 years of age, Lowndes County resident

2: Jaden Jackson, African American male 17 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On August 26, 2021, at approximately 5:15 pm., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the northbound lane of the 4100 block of Bemiss Road. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kyveon Harris, quickly turned the vehicle in front of a vehicle traveling southbound on Bemiss Road, causing a traffic accident. After the traffic accident, Harris, along with the passenger Jaden Jackson, ran from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, both Harris and Jackson were apprehended without incident.

After detectives initiated the traffic stop, a citizen called E911 to report hearing gunshots in the area of the 1700 block of Ricardo Street. When Valdosta Police Officers arrived on the scene, a victim reported that they were sitting on their front porch, when a vehicle rode by their house and people in the vehicle began shooting at them. One juvenile male at the residence was grazed by a bullet in the arm, but he refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges against anyone for shooting him, which was confirmed with his guardian. There was damage to the residence that was caused by a bullet.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting described the offender’s vehicle as being the same type of vehicle that detectives had stopped on Bemiss Road. Through investigation, it was determined that Harris was involved in the incident on Ricardo Street. Detectives recovered two firearms from the vehicle that Harris and Jackson were in. They also recovered other evidence in the vehicle that connected Harris to the shooting.

Harris and Jackson were both transported to Lowndes County Jail, where they are being held on the following charges:

Harris-

Aggravated assault-felony;

Criminal damage to property-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor; and

Traffic offenses.

Jackson-

Possession of a firearm under 18 years of age-felony; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“I am proud of the work that our officers and detectives did with identifying that these two cases were related and ensuring that the offenders were taken into custody.” Chief Leslie Manahan