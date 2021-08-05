//VFD responds to commercial fire on Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 503 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. The call came in from dispatch at 05:43 A.M. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from multiple overhead doors. The large, commercial building resulted in a two-alarm response totaling seven apparatus and twenty-one firefighters. The building’s fire suppression system kept the fire contained until crews could bring it under control. All employees safely evacuated prior to Fire Department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.