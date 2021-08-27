//VFD acquires new Haz-Mat Decontamination System with grant funding

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department recently purchased an Enhanced Decon System through a GEMA Grant that will help effectively decontaminate personnel after a Haz-Mat Incident. Although these incidents aren’t a frequent call, it is essential for firefighters to be prepared and ready to respond.

The new kit will be able to be used with both VFD’s Haz-Mat team or the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 Team, managed by the Valdosta Fire Department.

“With the traditional methods of Decon where we have a lot of waste left over, a company could have to come and pump out the contaminated water. This system neutralizes the product, so we have very little waste that must be mitigated at the end of it. It’s a lot more cost effective, now replacing absorbent pads instead of getting rid of gallons upon gallons of contaminated water,” said Special Operations Captain Robert Mercer.

Originally designed for Military Personnel, Mercer says this system has been tested against Toxic Industrial Hazards, Chlorine, Ammonia, Acetone, and anything else firefighters might come in contact with.

Utilizing newer technology, this new process is faster and requires less resources to implement in a Haz-Mat situation. “The old methods that we used have been in place for decades and this is a way that we can have the same level of Decon but quicker. We can actually send someone in a vehicle with this go bag and have a more rapid response to Decon if we have to,” said Captain Mercer.

Captain Mercer states that the system can be set up within minutes, and the cleaning process can take anywhere from five to ten minutes depending on the chemical.

The Valdosta Fire Department is considered an all-hazards department and is responsible for providing Fire, Rescue, EMS and Haz-Mat services. For more information on the Haz-Mat team or the Enhanced Decon System please call the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1836.