Saturday, August 7, the City of Valdosta will host its annual Back to School Bash. Due to COVID precautions, it will be held as a drive thru event. 500 pre-packed bookbags will be given out on a first come, first served basis. The Back to School Bash will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Patterson St. side of Olympic Park in Valdosta.

