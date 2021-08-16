//Valdosta shoplifting case leads to vehicle pursuit and arrest

Share with friends











Release:

Arrested: Keaton Sanchez Goins, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident

Over the past month, Valdosta Police Department Detectives have been investigating several shoplifting cases from Walmart at 340 Norman Drive. The first incident occurred on July 30, 2021, and the last occurred on August 6, 2021. Through their investigation detectives identified the offender as Keaton Sanchez Goins.

Detectives identified that at least on four separate occasions, Goins entered Walmart and left the store with items from the electronics department. During this time, Goins took over $13,000 worth of property from Walmart.

On August 6, 2021, a loss prevention officer from Walmart followed a vehicle involved in a shoplifting, which was later determined to be driven by Goins. Valdosta Police Officers observed the vehicle driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop. Goins fled in the vehicle and patrol officers pursued him until they lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned after Goins wrecked into a tree. Property that was reported stolen from Walmart was found in the vehicle.

On August 11, 2021, detectives received information that Goins was in a motel room in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue. Detectives and officers made contact with Goins, taking him into custody without incident.

Goins was transported to Lowndes County Jail on six (6) felony shoplifting warrants. Goins is also facing numerous misdemeanor charges to include use of emergency exits, reckless driving, and traffic offenses.

These cases are still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“I am proud of the dedicated work by our detectives and officers, for working together to put these cases together. Their persistence ensured that Goins will be held accountable for his actions.” Chief Leslie Manahan