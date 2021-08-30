//TN resident arrested for theft in Valdosta after brief chase

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Lee, Thomas J, Caucasian male, age 32, resident of Chattanooga, TN.

On August 27, 2021, at approximately 12:35 pm, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to East Hill Avenue area, after E911 received a call from a complainant in Jacksonville, Florida, that indicated her stolen credit card had just been used at Family Dollar (512 E Central Ave). The complainant advised dispatch the suspect may have been in her Ford Fiesta which had also been reported stolen. Responding officers observed the vehicle traveling on Central Avenue. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 300 block of North St. Augustine Road. The offender, later identified as Thomas Lee, initially stopped, but when officers approached the vehicle, Lee drove off. While attempting to flee, Lee’s vehicle struck another vehicle and could no longer move. At that point, Lee ran on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Lee was apprehended without incident. Lee was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Theft by receiving stolen property (Felony), and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor). Lee was given citations for Fleeing the scene of an accident, Driving without a valid license, and Reckless Driving.

“We are proud of these officers for getting this offender off of the streets of Valdosta and getting the victim back her belongings.” Captain Scottie Johns