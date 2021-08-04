LivingAugust 4, 2021 SGMC & South Health officials share COVID update Share with friends On Wednesday, the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page posted a video with COVID updates from South Georgia Medical Center and South Health District officials. You can view the video below, or visit HERE. TAGS: citycoronaviruscountycovidhospitalLowndesOfficialsSGMCSouth Georgia Medical Centersouth healthsouth health districtupdateupdatesvaldostavirus Related posts Missing child and mother are…GaDOE and employers to help…Local schools learn to “Stop…Lowndes resident benefits from mental…SGMC Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination EventAT&T Donates to Wiregrass Foundation…Technical College System of GA…CARES Act funding improves Valdosta-Lowndes…Car drives into Valdosta grocery…State School Superintendent seeking students…