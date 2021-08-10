//SGMC relaunches drive thru COVID-19 testing for residents

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center re-opened its drive thru COVID-19 testing at a new location to provide area residents safe and convenient access to testing. The drive thru is located on the main campus in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building at 2417 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta, and is available Monday-Friday, from 8:30am-4pm.

SGMC has seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 500 people daily. Unfortunately, another number is also up, the testing positivity rates.

With the Delta variant being much more contagious, it’s important to revisit easy access to testing that can enable patients infected with COVID-19 to seek early treatment, possibly preventing hospitalization, serious complications and community spread.

“Our drive thru testing service is a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19. This service is designed to provide on-demand testing that may not be readily available elsewhere and it serves as a much more convenient alternative to the Emergency Room,” shared SGMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean.

In the last week, SGMC has experienced as high as a 40 percent positivity rate of all ages tested. Unlike the wave of infections before, positive cases are being found in all age groups. More than half of positive cases are in those 19-49 years of age, and nearly 20 percent are 18 and younger.

SGMC reminds everyone that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus Monday-Friday, from 9am to 3:30pm, and can be scheduled at sgmc.org/vaccine or by calling 229-433-1068.

“Vaccination rates are climbing and that is very good news. Vaccinating against this virus is our way out of the pandemic and back to life as we knew it before the onset of this dreaded contagion,” said Dean.

For more information regarding SGMC’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing, vaccinations, or treatment visit SGMC.org or call 229-333-1000.