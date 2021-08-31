//OIS investigation: One suspect in custody, one at large in Homerville

Share with friends











Release:

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Homerville Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:06 a.m., the Homerville Police Department and Clinch County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a 911 call of suspicious persons in a vehicle at 40 Thelma Hwy, Homerville, Georgia.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Frank Sessoms Hwy. Tracy Alan Guess, 50, was driving and Samuel Reginald Thornton, 42, was a passenger, both of Homerville. After contact by officers, Guess drove away from the scene. On GA Hwy 122, in the Cogdell community, Guess rammed a Clinch County deputy’s vehicle. When the vehicles came to a stop, Thornton ran from the scene. Officers attempted to take Guess into custody. Guess was tased several times; however, it was ineffective. At one point, Guess obtained one of the officer’s tasers and tased another officer. Guess was shot by the Homerville PD officer that was tased. Guess was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Thornton is still at large.

Anyone with information on the location of Samuel Reginald Thornton or video of the incident is asked to contact the Homerville Police Department (912) 487-5306, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316, or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-08-30/gbi-investigates-officer-involved-shooting-homerville

This is the 67th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.