//Officer honored as Employee of the Month

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Police Chief Leslie Manahan honored Officer Jermaine Johnson as the August 2021 Employee of the Month at the August 5 City Council Meeting. Johnson received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque in City Hall.

Officer Johnson began his employment with the City of Valdosta in June of 2016 as a Patrol Officer. His nomination was submitted by Sgt. Sabrina Smith regarding his courage and compassion while responding to an apartment fire.

On May 23, 2021, Patrol Officer Jermaine Johnson responded to 1635 East Park Avenue in response to a large fire at an occupied apartment building. When Officer Johnson arrived on the scene, he immediately began evacuating civilians with the help of another Officer. During the evacuation, the Officers observed an elderly female on the second story of the apartment complex. The elderly female was unable to evacuate because she was not ambulatory. Both Officers quickly made use of a dining room chair and utilized it for lifting her down the steps from the second story of the apartment building. Officer Jermaine Johnson showed compassion and courage for assisting the senior citizen.