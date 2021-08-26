//Man arrested for two Valdosta burglaries

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Harper, Johnny W, Caucasian male, age 39, resident of Newnan, Georgia

On August 24, 2021, at approximately 5:55 am, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the Oakwood School Daycare (426 Murray Road) to investigate a burglary. Officers found the building had been damaged by the offender, later identified as Johnny Harper, so he could get inside of the business. Once inside Harper stole numerous items to include electronic equipment. Later in the same morning another officer responded to a theft call at 98 Garden Drive in which Harper was identified as a suspect. The officer recognized Harper from the video surveillance video from the daycare. Harper was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (Felony).

“These officers sharing information and working together lead to this offender being arrest and taken off of the streets just hours after the crime was reported.” Captain Scottie Johns