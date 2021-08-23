//Lowndes County Tax Commission Office temporarily closed to the public

Share with friends











Release:

According to a post by Rodney V. Cane, Lowndes County Tax Commissioner, the Tax Commission Office will be closed until September 7, 2021. Only a limited number of appointments will be accepted to process Title work which requires processing by law within 7 days. Appointments can be made by calling 671-2579 or 671-2580. Many options will be offered during this period of time to pay and Renew. Drive through services located behind the office are available Monday – Friday until 5:00PM, and a Kiosk is located inside the Publix supermarket at 330 Inner Perimeter Road. A Decal will be given immediately on the spot for anyone who may renew their registration. US Mail service should be used when making payment for Property Tax, Mobile Home Tax, Personal Property, Timber Tax, and automobile registration renewal, and a Decal will be mailed to you in return. Also, 2 Drop Boxes are available with one located at the back door entrance and the second one located at the Drive Through. Boxes are checked multiple times through the day.