//GRSP postpones the Conclave dedication celebration

Release:

In an abundance of caution, the leadership of Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP) in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Thomasville’s Conclave Committee has decided to postpone the Conclave, the opening assembly for the incoming class, which was scheduled for August 19-21, 2021 in Thomasville. While COVID-19 and the Delta Variant are changing the way GRSP celebrates, it cannot diminish the excitement our program has for the incoming class of students and the dedication of the GRSP Peace Plaza and William A. Watt, Sr. memorial fountain. Registrations for golf and meals made through the GRSP website will be refunded and hotel reservations made at the Thomasville Marriott Courtyard for Conclave will be cancelled by the hotel management.

GRSP upholds the safety of our students, host families, Trustees, leadership, staff and guests. A new date GRSP’s 75th anniversary and dedication will be announced once it is rescheduled. GRSP plans to welcome the incoming class through a virtual venue. The Rotary Club of Thomasville has partnered with Courtyard® by Marriott® Thomasville Downtown to commemorate Georgia Rotary Student Program’s 75th milestone anniversary by creating the GRSP Peace Plaza and a Will Watt Memorial Fountain in honor of GRSP and its founder. GRSP Foundation Inc. has also partnered with them to fund the $100,000 project. The plaza dedication will be rescheduled.

Watt, past president for the Rotary Club of Thomasville and past district governor in Georgia, founded GRSP, which has provided ambassadorial scholarships for more than 3,690 young men and women from 108 countries. This 2021/2022 academic year, GRSP will welcome 43 international college students from South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe selected for the program.

Visit www.grsp.org for updates or email grsp@grsp.org if you have any additional questions or concerns.