//Frost named Valdosta Director of Utilities

Release:

The City of Valdosta has hired David Frost as the new Director of Utilities, effective August 18, 2021. Frost has more than 25 years of experience in operating and managing water and wastewater systems in the public and private sectors.

Frost has been with the City of Valdosta since 2014, serving as the Assistant Director for the Utilities Department, and for 20 years prior to that in various utility management positions for the United States Air Force, ultimately landing him in Valdosta at Moody Air Force Base. In his new role at the City of Valdosta, Frost will supervise over 100 department employees, providing utility services to over 23,000 customers and delivering over four billion gallons of water to the residential, commercial, and industrial customers of the city’s utility system.

“I am excited to take on this new role as Director of Utilities. I have been able to learn from two great Utilities Directors that came before me. It gives me that advantage coming into it and knowing where we have been and where we want to go,” said Frost. “The City of Valdosta’s Utilities Department is an exceptional department because of the personnel; we have a great group of employees working here who are highly trained and appreciated. The department also has great support from City Council.”

In his most recent position at the City of Valdosta, Frost was responsible for assisting in the oversight of the city’s Water and Wastewater Department and facilitated planning, design, and construction phases of Capital Improvement Projects.

“I am extremely pleased with the selection of David Frost as our new Director of Utilities,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “His professional experience will allow him and the Utilities Department staff to continue the significant progress the City of Valdosta has made in planning, developing, and constructing new systems and facilities to support the continued growth of our community.”

For more information on the Utilities Department, visit valdostacity.com/utilities or call 229-259-3592.