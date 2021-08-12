//Drug bust on Lankford Circle in Valdosta

Share with friends











Offender: Swift, Dexter A, African American male, age 27, resident of Valdosta

On August 11, 2021, at approximately 2:42 am, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of Lankford Circle. While speaking with the driver, later identified as Dexter Swift, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. As the officer was detaining Swift, a handgun that was reported stolen through Lanier County was found in his pocket. During a search of Swift’s vehicle, officers located marijuana, heroin, and drug-related objects that are commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. Swift was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-Felony;

Possession of heroin-Felony;

Carrying a handgun without a license-Misdemeanor;

Possession of drug-related objects-Misdemeanor; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-Felony.

“We are proud of these officers using their training and experience to get these narcotics and handgun out of our community.” Lt. Scottie Johns