//Commissioner Marshall to represent Lowndes County on national level

Release:

National Association of Counties (NACo) President Larry Johnson appointed Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, Lowndes County, Ga., to one-year terms as both a subcommittee vice chair of NACo’s Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee and as a vice chair of the Veterans and Military Services Committee.

Johnson, DeKalb County, Ga. Commissioner, made his leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 12, at the conclusion of NACo’s Annual Conference, where county leaders from across the nation convened for the first time after 18 months of bold leadership on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to help lead NACo’s Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee and Veterans and Military Services Committee,” Marshall said. “We couldn’t be prouder to have Commissioner Marshall serve on these committees, “said Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. “Lowndes County is fortunate to have Commissioner Marshall representing us at the National level.”

Marshall also currently serves as a member of the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) Steering Committee.