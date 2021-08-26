//City of Valdosta hosts COVID Town Hall for employees

Share with friends











Release:

In partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) and South Heath District, Valdosta city officials hosted a COVID Town Hall for all city employees and their families on Tuesday, August 24, at Mathis Auditorium.

“The Town Hall aimed to supplying our employees with the correct information from the people who have been battling this pandemic from day one so that they can make an informed decision for themselves and their families,” said City Manager Mark Barber.

Attendees heard from a panel of local experts that consisted of SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. Clark Connell, Director of South Health District Dr. William Grow, and South Health District Epidemiologist Kenneth Lawry.

Caption: Panel of local experts include: SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. Clark Connell, Director of South Health District Dr. William Grow, and South Health District Epidemiologist Kenneth Lawry

The panel began with an update regarding current COVID-19 and vaccination statistics but later opened the floor to attendees for a question-and-answer segment. Many city employees used this as an opportunity to become more informed and to inform others better.

“Although I received my vaccination in March, I attended the Town Hall so I could take the information and pass it along to family members and friends who have not been vaccinated yet. We were provided a great deal of information, such as the vaccine’s efficacy against serious illness, how the virus is treated, and when we can receive the vaccine after contracting the virus. I hope this meeting provided anyone skeptical or apprehensive about receiving the vaccine with the accurate information they need to make the right decision for themselves and their families,” said Human Resources Coordinator Azhia Smothers.

Masks and face coverings were required for this event and worn by all in attendance.

For the latest COVID-19 data, be sure to visit SGMC and South Health District websites and follow their social media channels.