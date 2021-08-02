//Car drives into Valdosta grocery store after driver is shot

Share with friends











Release:

On August 1, 2021, at approximately 2:37 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.

When police department personnel arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had driven into the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. While checking the vehicle, they found a 34-year-old male inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police department and fire department personnel began to clear the debris from around the vehicle, so they could get inside the vehicle to get the victim out. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim was later emergency transported to a hospital in Florida, due to the severity of his condition, which is listed as critical.

Crime Scene Personnel responded to process the scene for evidence.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on information and any tips that they have been receiving. Through their investigation, detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident.

“Detectives are continuing to work non-stop on this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this time.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.