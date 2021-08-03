//AT&T Donates to Wiregrass Foundation South

Share with friends











Release:

AT&T is a longtime supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and has donated $2,000 to support the college’s SkillsUSA Chapter Team. The money is used to buy supplies and other needed items, including equipment, for Skills projects. Due to the pandemic, both state and national competitions this year were held virtually; however, the competition will return to in-person next year with both competitions set to take place in Atlanta for 2022.

The Wiregrass SkillsUSA Chapter Team had great success this year. The team earned fifteen gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals in the skills competitions against other colleges at the state level. The college medaled in 93% of the contests the students competed in, and 90% of Wiregrass students who competed earned a medal. Wiregrass has won the most medals in the state for the last four years of the competition. At the National SkillsUSA virtual competition, Wiregrass students placed with two gold medals in Mechatronics , and two silver medals in Industrial Motor Control and Electrical Construction Wiring. The college also had six students place in the top nine in the nation.

To learn more about the Foundation or to donate, please contact Crissy Staley at 229-333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. For information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call 229-333-2100 or visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Fall Semester. Classes begin August 19, 2021.