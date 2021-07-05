//VSU professor shares tips to engage students

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Dr. David Nelson, an associate professor in Valdosta State University’s Department of Communication Arts, is one of more than three dozen experts featured in “Teach Communication With a Sense of Humor: Why (and How to) Be a Funnier and More Effective Communication Teacher and Laugh All the Way to Your Classroom.” The 246-page publication provides practical techniques and tips for educators who wish to harness the power of humor to dramatically make their teaching more engaging.

Nelson joined the VSU faculty in Fall 2011. His areas of expertise / research include social media, humor, persuasion, rhetoric, and pop culture. He enjoys teaching courses in humor and social media, and he serves as the graduate coordinator for VSU’s Master of Arts in Communication Arts program.

When asked why he thinks humor is a necessary part of the teaching-learning experience, Nelson said, “Without humor life would be boring.”

