//Valdosta Battle of the Badges happening July 28

Release:

As a reminder our Fire and Police Departments are hosting a blood-drive through the Red Cross.

The Battle of the Badges Blood-Drive is next Wednesday, July 28. It will be held between 10 am through 3 pm in the City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room.

Anyone that donates blood at Battle of the Badges will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Additionally, anyone who donates between July 1 through July 31 will automatically be entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Pre-registration for this event is extremely important as it allows the Red Cross to supply an adequate number of staff and significantly reduces wait times. We ask all participants to please pre-schedule their appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter the search code: “cityval”.