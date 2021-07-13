//Update on first responders injured on Madison Highway

Share with friends











Release:

Four first responders involved in the Monday, July 12 incident on Madison Highway are still recovering this morning. Two firefighters and one police officer remain in the hospital as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One firefighter was released late Monday night.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Valdosta Fire and Police Departments responded to a call of a power line down on Madison Highway near Dampier Street. Upon the fire department’s arrival, a police officer was already on scene directing traffic around the downed line. As firefighters attempted to secure the scene, a vehicle drove near the line causing power pole to fall. The pole struck on scene personnel.

Three firefighters and one officer received injuries on the scene and were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

One firefighter remains in the ICU and the other is still in the hospital undergoing care. The police officer also remains in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

