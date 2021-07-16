//Tree House earns $100K for Hospice of South Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta, Ga—The Tree House Thrift Shop presented Hospice of South Georgia with a check totaling one hundred thousand dollars on Friday at hospice’s inpatient care center, Langdale Hospice House. Employees and volunteers from the Tree House, hospice, and South Georgia Medical Center gathered to celebrate the achievement. Kevin Moore, hospice’s Executive Director, opened the presentation with recognizing the hard work of all staff and volunteers at the store, and Bill Meli, hospice’s Operation Manager, followed with an explanation of how the Tree House’s earnings improved with increased community support. This is the highest donation that the Tree House has ever presented Hospice of South Georgia.

Since the Tree House opened its doors in 2013, they have contributed $281,500 to Hospice of South Georgia’s patient care. After relocating to a larger space in 2019, earnings increased by 53%.

Donations from Hospice’s thrift shop are used for non-reimbursed patient care. This includes patients without ability to pay for services, free community resources like home-based palliative care and grief support, and other hospice programs that enhance quality of life. The Tree House Thrift Shop is a donations-based store that offers a variety of new and gently used clothing and home wares. They will accept all donations except large appliances and old televisions, and offer free donation pick-up for large loads. The Tree House is located at 418 Northside Drive in Valdosta, and can be reached by calling 229-293-9881. They also have social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Hospice of South Georgia serves patients with both a chronic and life-limiting illness, giving dignity and quality of life to patients and their families. Lindsey Rogers, Marketing Specialist, explains, “Palliative and hospice care is a transition from treating a disease to treating patients holistically. It’s more care and attention, as well as a new hope for living with dignity and sharing more meaningful moments with loved ones.” These services are given in the home setting and at their Langdale Hospice House. For more information, visit HospiceofSouthGeorgia.org, follow them on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn, or call 229-433-7000.