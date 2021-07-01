//Supt. Cason of Valdosta receives President’s Award

Share with friends











Release:

VCS’ Superintendent, Todd Cason Wins Georgia School Superintendents Association President’s Award

Valdosta City Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. William “Todd” Cason was recently awarded the President’s Award by the Georgia School Superintendents Association.

Cason was nominated by Mr. Lance Heard, executive director of Coastal Plains RESA. In his nomination he wrote, “For the FY21 school year, Valdosta City Schools provided virtual instruction to 44% of its students. Due to the pandemic, this school year presented many challenges for both virtual and face to face instruction. VCS intentionally employed a structured literacy approach to ensure that early literacy learners received support for foundational literacy skills. Through explicit, systematic teaching of phonics, students have demonstrated increasing proficiency in the ability to employ phonetic skills in the context of reading and writing.”

In addition, Heard went on to describe how the district has implemented standards based learning resulting in standard deconstruction, utilization of learning targets ultimately leading to success criteria driving student achievement. All of this coupled with successful community partnerships are direct impacts of Dr. Cason’s leadership.

When asked about winning the award, Cason humbly replied, “This award is such an honor. While it is very flattering to be recognized for this work, I must admit these achievements are the result of an outstanding team of professionals who surround me in Valdosta City Schools. So while this award has my name displayed, it truly belongs to everyone who works so hard every single day for the boys and girls of our great school system.”

The Georgia School Superintendents Association mission is to be the chief advocate for Georgia’s public school children. This award is presented annually during the GSSA Spring Bootstrap Conference.