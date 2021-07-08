//Shooting on Park Avenue in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On July 7, 2021, at approximately 4:50 pm., Valdosta Police Officers were at a traffic stop in the area of Patterson Street near East Park Avenue, when they heard several gunshots. Shortly after hearing the gunshots, a citizen called E911 to report that a subject had been shot while he was in the 100 block of East Park Avenue. Officers and Detectives arrived on the scene quickly, to find a 28-year-old male victim, with a gunshot wound to his back. Officers immediately began to render first aid to the victim, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he is being treated and is in serious condition.

Crime Scene Personnel responded to process the scene for evidence.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on information and any tips that they have been receiving. Through their investigation, detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091