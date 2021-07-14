//Nashville, Georgia woman sentenced for distribution of child pornography

Share with friends











Release:

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – On Friday afternoon, a federal judge in Tallahassee sentenced

Madison King, 23, of Nashville, Georgia, to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to

produce, distribute, possess, and receive child pornography. The sentence, which followed her

guilty plea last year, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the

Northern District of Florida.

Court documents reflect, in July 2019, representatives of local, state, and federal law enforcement

executed a search warrant at the Tallahassee residence of King’s co-defendant, Gregory Johnson.

While conducting the search, authorities found messages on Johnson’s phone that demonstrated

Johnson and King had conspired to produce child pornography. The recovered evidence included

short video clips and pictures that King had taken and transmitted to Johnson depicting the sexual

abuse of a toddler. Florida investigators quickly obtained emergency legal process to locate King

and contacted their Georgia counterparts. That same day, agents with Homeland Security

Investigations, in concert with the Berrien County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, executed a search of

King’s Nashville, Georgia residence, whereupon the child was rescued.

King’s co-defendant, Johnson, has also pleaded guilty to the federal charges. Johnson is scheduled

to be sentenced on September 14, 2021, before Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney

Coody. “Acts of such depravity, committed by a caregiver, are both horrific and incomprehensible.

Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the swift, multi-state investigation, which

resulted in the immediate rescue of this child, preventing further abuse.”

“During the course of this investigation, a child was saved from this predator thanks to HSI

partnerships in our offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and here in Tallahassee,” said HSI Tampa

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

“There is no crime worse than the crimes against our children,” said Berrien County Sheriff Ray

Paulk. “I would like to thank our investigators and our District Attorney’s Office for acting swiftly

and efficiently in this case to ensure the safety of this child. I also want to thank all of the local,

state, and federal law enforcement that worked together in making a case like this priority.”

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations,

the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department

of Law Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorneys Meredith L. Steer and Michelle Spaven

prosecuted the case.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that

serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access

public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of

Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District

of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.