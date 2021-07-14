//Nashville, Georgia woman sentenced for distribution of child pornography

Release:
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – On Friday afternoon, a federal judge in Tallahassee sentenced
Madison King, 23, of Nashville, Georgia, to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to
produce, distribute, possess, and receive child pornography. The sentence, which followed her
guilty plea last year, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the
Northern District of Florida.
Court documents reflect, in July 2019, representatives of local, state, and federal law enforcement
executed a search warrant at the Tallahassee residence of King’s co-defendant, Gregory Johnson.
While conducting the search, authorities found messages on Johnson’s phone that demonstrated
Johnson and King had conspired to produce child pornography. The recovered evidence included
short video clips and pictures that King had taken and transmitted to Johnson depicting the sexual
abuse of a toddler. Florida investigators quickly obtained emergency legal process to locate King
and contacted their Georgia counterparts. That same day, agents with Homeland Security
Investigations, in concert with the Berrien County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, executed a search of
King’s Nashville, Georgia residence, whereupon the child was rescued.
King’s co-defendant, Johnson, has also pleaded guilty to the federal charges. Johnson is scheduled
to be sentenced on September 14, 2021, before Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker.
“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney
Coody. “Acts of such depravity, committed by a caregiver, are both horrific and incomprehensible.
Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the swift, multi-state investigation, which
resulted in the immediate rescue of this child, preventing further abuse.”
“During the course of this investigation, a child was saved from this predator thanks to HSI
partnerships in our offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and here in Tallahassee,” said HSI Tampa
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.
“There is no crime worse than the crimes against our children,” said Berrien County Sheriff Ray
Paulk. “I would like to thank our investigators and our District Attorney’s Office for acting swiftly
and efficiently in this case to ensure the safety of this child. I also want to thank all of the local,
state, and federal law enforcement that worked together in making a case like this priority.”
This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations,
the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department
of Law Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorneys Meredith L. Steer and Michelle Spaven
prosecuted the case.
