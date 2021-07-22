//Lowndes hosts Mental Health First Aid Trainings

Release:
Legacy Behavioral Health Services and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners have partnered to host several Mental Health First Aid Trainings (MHFA) for our community members. The MHFA training is designed for participants who work with people who have behavioral health concerns, but who do not have any formal training in behavioral health. The training includes a 5-Step Action Plan that can be applied to all behavioral health challenges.
Mental Health First Aiders are:
First Responders
Faith Community Leaders
College Students
Human Resource Professionals
Caretakers
Librarians
Community Members
Security Guards
Primary Care Employees
School and College Workers
Nurses
Parents
Social Services
Coaches
Co-workers
Correction Officers
Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool – it improves the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance use problems and connects people with care for their mental health or substance use problems. These trainings are taught by Jennifer Dunn with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities.
Upcoming Trainings:
Wednesday, August 18
Wednesday, September 22
Wednesday, October 27
Each training is held from 8:30-5pm at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center located at 250 Douglas Street. Registration is required! Email: Jennifer.dunn@dbhdd.ga.gov to register.