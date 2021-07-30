//LCSO makes cocaine bust in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, July 29 investigators from the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 705 East Ann Street, Valdosta. Arrested in the case was Izell Adams, a/k/a “Ike.” Responding to information received from the Valdosta Housing Authority residents concerning an observed increase in criminal activity in the area of the Ora Lee West Homes area, investigators conducted surveillance and made arrests, which led to the identification of Adams as a supplier of cocaine in the immediate area. In the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered approximately $3,500 worth of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as seizing a quantity of currency believed to have been generated from drug sales. Investigators were aided by the Lowndes County canine unit in this case.