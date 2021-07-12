//First responders injured on Madison Highway

Share with friends











Release:

On Monday, July 12, at approximately 4 p.m., the Valdosta Fire and Police Departments responded to a call of a power line down on Madison Highway near Dampier Street. As public safety personnel arrived on scene to check the line, a vehicle drove near it causing the line to fall further towards the responding firefighters and police officer.

Three firefighters and one officer received injuries on the scene and were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

For questions, please contact Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer at ajohnson@valdostacity.com.