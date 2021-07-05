//Death of Moody AFB Airman

Share with friends











U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monica Gonzales discards an empty magazine in the combat pistol event during the International Sniper Competition at the U.S. Army Sniper School on Fort Benning, Ga., Nov. 5, 2012.

Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — An Airman assigned to the 23d Wing was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center, June 28th 2021, at 3:59 p.m.

The deceased Airman has been identified as Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales from the 23d Security Forces Squadron.

“The Flying Tigers are a family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us,” said Col. Russell P. Cook, 23d Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Monica’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”

The cause of death is under investigation.

For questions, please contact Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs via email at 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil or via phone at (229) 257-4146.