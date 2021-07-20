//Deadly shooting in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 10:28 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the En-Market (701 East Park Avenue) after E911 received a call about a subject being shot. An officer was in the area and heard the gunshots, he arrived on the scene within seconds, and immediately began to render aid to the victim. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene and transported the 21- year- old male, to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to process the scene for evidence.

The investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident. Because of the on-going investigation, the police department is not releasing the name of the victim.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department.” Lt. Scottie Johns

The Valdosta Police Department is asking that anyone with any information, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.