//Adel man arrested for Valdosta shooting

Share with friends











Release:

Arrested: Willie Curtis Chapman, African American male, 64 years of age, Adel resident

On July 7, 2021, at approximately 1:41 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots. As officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that two females were at South Georgia Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 19-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The other victim, a 31-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. During the investigation, detectives determined that Willie Curtis Chapman, who was known to one victim, had followed the victims to a residence in the 800 block of South Fry Street. He then shot at four people multiple times, striking the two females.

On July 8, 2021, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Chapman for four counts of aggravated assault. Detectives sent the information on Chapman out to local agencies, and officers with the Adel Police Department quickly located him at a residence. Chapman was taken into custody without incident.

Chapman is being held at Lowndes County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault. The investigation is on-going and further charges are pending.

Both victims are still hospitalized but are in good condition.

“Our thoughts go out to these victims and we hope for a full recovery for them. I am proud of the hard work of our detectives and the great teamwork with local law enforcement, working together to ensure that Chapman was taken into custody quickly without any further injuries.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.