//Wiregrass to expand evening classes this fall

Share with friends











Release:

Evening Programs Returning to Wiregrass for Fall Semester

Free Application Week June 14-18

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass is offering expanded evening programs for Fall Semester, and classes start August 19. The college is hosting Free Application Week on all campuses June 14-18, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday. The campuses are closed on Friday, but applicants may still apply online and save money that day. Any new student who applies in person during the week of June 14 will have their application fee waived.

Wiregrass has expanded programs for Fall by offering more at night due to demand. Students may apply for the Esthetics evening program, Flux Cored Arc Welder Technical Certificate of Credit evening program, or the Computerized Accounting evening program. “We are excited to bring back more offerings in the evening,” shared Interim President DeAnnia Clements. “We are seeing an increase in students needing classes and programs offered in the evening and will be looking to offer more in the future.”

Many programs are accepting new students for Fall Semester, including programs with in-demand career fields like Precision Machining, where graduates can find jobs as Machine Operators, Press Machine Operators, Machinists, and more. In the health science field, some of the programs that students may enroll for Fall Semester include Pharmacy Technology, Medical Assisting, and Opticianry, all of which have a job placement rate of 100 percent in their field. The diploma and certificate programs of these mentioned also qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, meaning if a student qualifies, they could pay little, if any, for tuition, books, or fees. Students looking to go into the education field can enroll in the college’s Associate of Applied Science in Education degree. Students may select one of two areas of concentration: mathematics or science. This degree program will also allow graduates to transfer credits to Valdosta State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree. For a complete list of the college’s articulation agreements, please visit the college’s website at wiregrass.edu.

There is also assistance for those who are unemployed due to the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This financial support can help with items like tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits, and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.

Wiregrass now has over 100 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on Fall Semester, the HOPE Career Grant, and Free Application Week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100. The college will be hosting special events during Free Application Week be sure and follow the college’s social media on Facebook and Instagram for details.