//Valdosta-Lowndes County Land Bank Authority hosting community meeting

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Land Bank Authority will host a Land Banking 101 community meeting on Wednesday, June 30 from 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM at the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. This community meeting is open to anyone in Lowndes County who is curious about what a land bank is and the benefits it has on our community.

A land bank is a special purpose governmental entity that focuses on the conversion of vacant, abandoned, tax-delinquent and foreclosed properties to productive use. “Having a land bank in our community makes available a toolkit of strategies for returning vacant property back to our local tax roll and supporting community revitalization,” said Burke Sherwood, Chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Land Bank Authority.

Registration is required to attend the Land Banking 101 community meeting by calling 229-671-3617 or 229-671-2430. For more information on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Land Bank Authority visit www.valdostacity.com.