//Two Valdosta residents make Samford University Dean’s List

Samford University Dean’s List Announced for Spring 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL (06/10/2021)– Samford University recognizes 1,703 students named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Lawson Cribb of Valdosta, GA

Cydia Walker of Valdosta, GA

ABOUT SAMFORD UNIVERSITY — Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. The Wall Street Journal ranks Samford 2nd nationally for student engagement and US News & World Report ranks Samford 86th nationally for best value. Samford enrolls 5,729 students from 47 states and 30 countries in its 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford fields 17 athletic teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference, and ranks 1st nationally for its Graduation Success Rate among all NCAA Division I schools.