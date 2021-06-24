//Turner soon to host American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

Share with friends











Turner Center prepares for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is gearing up for the highly anticipated celebration of the best American radio hits of all time performed live and backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra. American Soundtrack Vol. VIII will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. This unique event integrates all the best parts of local and national music culture.

The Turner Center seeks sponsors for this fundraising event that showcases local talent and honors musical arts. In sponsoring this event, individuals or businesses are directly supporting the arts community and making a difference in the overall experience for performers and audiences alike.

Tickets for the event are $75 each and sponsorships start at only $250 at the “Hi-Fi” level. All sponsors receive tickets to the event and their names prominently displayed in the program, on the Center’s website, and on promotional materials. As always, all donors at or above the $500 level appear on the “Donor Wall,” located in the center galleries, for an entire year. Top sponsors at the “Grammy” level also receive special recognition on event night and a reserved table for 10.

For more information on American Soundtrack Vol. VIII sponsorships or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call 229.247.2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson St.