//Turner Center Art Park hosts local Bluegrass and BBQ

Bluegrass and BBQ: Recipe for Fun at the Turner Center

The Turner Center for the Arts will host local bluegrass group Lost Dogs Found for a Music in the Art Park summer concert, on Friday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park and enjoy the music. Woodstack BBQ Tavern will be the food and beverage vendor on site.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m., feature local favorite musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.