//Turner Art Park will have a food truck each Friday in June

Share with friends











Release:

Lunch in the Turner Center Art Park: Food Trucks Every Friday in June

Heather Roberts, Valdosta State University Intern

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will satisfy your lunchtime cravings in the Art Park every Friday this June. A local food truck will be selling lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all four Fridays in June in the beautiful art park located at 605 N. Patterson St.

Generous shade and plenty of picnic tables make the Art Park the perfect lunch spot for sunny summer days. With this in mind, the Turner Center is giving local restaurants the vendor space to provide lunch for the community and make Fridays a little more fun. The community is always invited to spend the afternoon in the Art Park.

Keep an eye on the Turner Center’s social media to see what’s for lunch each week in June. The dates for lunch in the Art Park are June 4, 11, 18, and 25.

For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.