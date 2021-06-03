//Officer Involved Shooting in Berrien County

Share with friends











Release:

Ray City, GA (June 2, 2021) – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the GBI received a request from the Ray City Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that on June 1, 2020, at approximately 6:45 p.m., two officers with the Ray City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pauline Avenue to conduct a wellness check. Once on scene, the officers met a man with a knife, who has been identified as Donald Myers, age 48. Myers approached the officers with the knife, and the officers shot Myers. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Myers was transported to the South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta campus, where he died. Myers’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Ray City Police Department at (229) 455-2501. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Berrien County District Attorney’s Office for review.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-06-02/gbi-investigates-officer-involved-shooting-berrien-county-ga

This is the 35th officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.