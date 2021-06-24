//Mosquito-borne illness EEE reported in Valdosta

Share with friends











EEE Detected in Lowndes County

Mosquito Bite Prevention Key to Preventing Illness

VALDOSTA – A mosquito pool in Lowndes County has tested positive for EEE and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to remind all South Georgians to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

The presence of mosquito-borne illnesses within an area can be identified through testing of mosquito pools. They can also be identified through animal testing, generally conducted by a veterinarian, after an animal presents with symptoms of the illness.

This is the first notification of a pool testing positive for 2021.

Most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Tips to prevent mosquito bites are:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.

Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.

Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

“Taking the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites is the best defense we have against mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist. “While we do see mosquito-borne illnesses in our district every year, that does not mean that we should become complacent about taking precautions.”

Although there is no vaccine for humans to prevent EEE and West Nile Virus, there are vaccines available for horses. Consult with your veterinarian to have your horse(s) vaccinated as early as possible.

For more information on mosquito borne illnesses visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov.