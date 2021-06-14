//Lowndes officers motivate summer camp youths

Share with friends











Release:

Local Deputy and Sergeant Empowers Local Youth

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Deputy SRO (School Resource Officer) Emanuel Shaw, II and Sergeant Todd Moye are no strangers to empowering and motivating youth. On Friday, June 11th Shaw and Moye spoke to youth during the 2021 Valiant Summer Hoop Camp led by Coach Michael Strickland. Youth from the ages of 6-15 years old participated in a weeklong basketball summer camp that was filled with learning fundamentals, agility, games, competitions and motivational speakers.

Both Shaw and Moye, natural born leaders in and out of their profession, go around the community to mentor and encourage young people to reach their dreams. “Our mission is to always encourage youth when they doubt their abilities, we want youth to understand that the decisions you make now and your work ethic at this phase of life has an impact on your future,” says Shaw.

Both Shaw and Moye are passionate about leading others to reach their full potential and feel honored to not only serve their community but to be positive influences on todays’ youth.