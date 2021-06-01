//Lieutenant Colonel Robert J. Sweet

Share with friends











Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Col. Robert J. Sweet’s retires on June 6, 2021 after 33 years of military service. He is a traditional reservist and the deputy commander of the 476th Fighter Group, US Air Force Reserve, Moody AFB, Georgia.

Lt. Col. Sweet was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 1966. He attended Parkersburg South High school in Parkersburg, West Virginia and graduated in 1984. He went on to attend the United States Air Force Academy graduating in 1988 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering

Lt. Col. Sweet is a command pilot with more than 4,300 flying hours in the A-10, OA-10, & AT-38 and 21 parachute jumps. He has deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Uphold Democracy, Vigilant Warrior, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Atlantic Resolve. On Feb 15, 1991, during Desert Storm, Sweet’s aircraft was shot down and he was held as a prisoner of war (POW) for 19 days. Sweet is the last remaining actively serving POW.

If you have any questions regarding Lt. Col. Sweet’s retirement contact SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman at the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is updated daily on our Facebook page, simply search Moody Air Force Base.