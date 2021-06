Share with friends











Release:

LCS – School Nutrition Program Recognized

Lowndes County Schools Nutrition Program (SNP) received a “No Kid Hungry” plaque. This award acknowledges the fact that our school nutrition teams have been on the frontlines, providing meals, since day one of the pandemic. The plaque reads, “Thank you Hunger Heroes.”

Our School Nutrition Program also received the “2020 Vision Award” for meeting the 2020 Vision in School Nutrition. Congratulations SNP!