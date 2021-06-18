//Last chance to renew Viking season tickets

Share with friends











Release:

One last reminder to everyone that today, Friday June 18, 2021, is the last day for Viking season ticket holders to renew their season tickets for the 2021 football season. After today ALL tickets not claimed will go on sale. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. The main building is closed on Fridays, but the ticket office is open until 5:00 pm for final sales.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, season ticket holders, Viking Touchdown Club members, 2020 season ticket holders, and parents may purchase, swap/upgrade, or add season tickets.

Reserved seat season ticket packages are $65 for the six (6) regular season home games and one (1) preseason/scrimmage.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!